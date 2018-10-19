DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Mayson Garton was an unexpected surprise for parents Lonae and Carl of Dickson County.
They found out at seven months that they were pregnant and were told to terminate the pregnancy because their baby wouldn't live a day.
They decided not to do that, to pray on it instead and take whatever came.
Mayson lived 17 years with a chromosome disorder.
When he died in February of this year, the Gartons knew they had to do something to honor their son.
They are currently raising money for Mayson's Place, an all-inclusion center to help those in their community dealing with a similar situation.
"Inclusion is a huge word and that's why we wanted to put it in with the name of the center because we think it's very important to include special needs with typical children. Years ago, they were separated, and they're so good now about trying to incorporate, and I think that's the best thing ever for these children to realize that no one is exactly alike, not even typical children," said Lonae Garton.
This weekend, Mayson's Place is hosting a Family Fun Day at the park. The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Group Camp 1 at Montgomery Bell State Park.
Click here to find out more information about Mayson's Place.
