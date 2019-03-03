WHITE BLUFF, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office are looking for a White Bluff, TN man who has been missing since Thursday.
Investigators have been following several leads in the disappearance of Jason Wren, but have not been able to find him. A BOLO was issued to areas around Dickson County and Wren has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe tells News4 that there is nothing indicating that Wren's disappearance is suspicious, other than that he walked away from his home.
An active investigation continues to locate Wren and check on his welfare. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
