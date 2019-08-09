DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Dickson County Sheriff's Office investigators are re-examining clues and re-interviewing persons of interest in the August 2009 murder of Franklin "Scott" Brown.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a new detective has been assigned to Brown's case.
Investigators said Brown was found shot to death in his van on August 12, 2009 on Lee Brown Road in Dickson County.
His killer has not been caught, but the Dickson County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.
A man delivering papers discovered Brown inside a maroon 1987 Chevrolet Astro Van on the side of the road just inside Dickson County near the Hickman County line.
The man had seen the van in the same spot the day before, but didn't notice anybody inside.
The next morning, he decided to stop and look inside, and saw Brown slumped over in the seat, unresponsive.
The paper delivery man called 911, and Hickman County deputies arrived on scene first.
Hickman County authorities determined the van was on Dickson County's side and contacted Dickson County detectives.
The TBI was notified and agents responded to assist in gathering evidence in the case.
There were bullet holes in the left side of the van, police said.
One bullet has also struck Brown, killing him.
Brown's body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
The van was towed to the TBI crime lab in Nashville for processing.
The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance.
Anyone who might have information on this case or saw Franklin Scott Brown or his van in the days prior to the shooting are urged to contact Detective Clint Hopper at 615-740-4864.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.