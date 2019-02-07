Dickson county fire and rescue is dealing with severe flood damage, saying last night was the fastest moving storm they’ve ever seen.
Winding roads in Dickson county swept cars into feet of rushing water. Fire marshal Robby Street tells me the flooding happened within minutes.
“We knew we were going to get some rain but we didn’t know it was going to be as much as fast," Street says.
One elderly couple was trapped in a car with water pouring in.
“It was a little overwhelming..the water was really swift, a lot of turbulence in it," Street tells me.
Street says the car was in the middle of a field and had been swept off the road. It was extremely hard to get to
“Once we got a boat in water it took about 10-15 minutes back to shore”
Street says the couple was okay, just happy to be alive
“They had been sitting in cold water probably close to chest deep for a little bit so just tried to get them warmed up and dried off and make sure everything is alright," Street says.
While crews were working on this scene, another call came in on Harris road with someone trapped in a car as well. Williamson County Rescue and Tennessee Volunteer fire department took care of that because Dickson needed backup.
“We had several emergencies happening back to back, things kept happening so we needed a little more manpower," Street tells me.
With storms coming for a second day in a row, Street’s message to drivers is simple.
“If you see water covering a roadway, don’t chance it...it’s not worth it," Street advises.
Crews say the cleanup tomorrow could actually be worse with high winds expected to do a lot of damage.
