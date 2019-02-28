DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of killing his son last year appeared in court Thursday asking to be transferred back to the jail in Dickson County.
Joseph Daniels' attorney filed a motion to move him from the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville back to the Dickson County Jail.
His attorney claims he would get better care in Dickson County.
Daniels took the stand Thursday, claiming that his care at Riverbend resulted in significant weight loss. He also told the judge he has been kept in isolation.
The district attorney's office opposes the transfer. Their witness, who has a doctorate in psychology, claimed Daniels' care at Riverbend has been sufficient.
Ultimately, the judge ruled that Daniels will be staying at Riverbend.
His wife, Krystal, was also in the courtroom Thursday. It's unclear why she was there. She also faces charges in connection with the case.
Their child, Joe Clyde Daniels, was killed last spring. His body has still not been found. Both of parents were indicted in June.
