Dickson Co. grand jury indicts parents of Joe Clyde Daniels
(WSMV file photo)

DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of killing his son last year appeared in court Thursday asking to be transferred back to the jail in Dickson County.

Joseph Daniels' attorney filed a motion to move him from the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville back to the Dickson County Jail.

His attorney claims he would get better care in Dickson County.

Daniels took the stand Thursday, claiming that his care at Riverbend resulted in significant weight loss. He also told the judge he has been kept in isolation.

The district attorney's office opposes the transfer. Their witness, who has a doctorate in psychology, claimed Daniels' care at Riverbend has been sufficient.

Ultimately, the judge ruled that Daniels will be staying at Riverbend.

His wife, Krystal, was also in the courtroom Thursday. It's unclear why she was there. She also faces charges in connection with the case.

Their child, Joe Clyde Daniels, was killed last spring. His body has still not been found. Both of parents were indicted in June.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Anchor/Reporter

Desiree Wiley joined the News4 team as weekend morning anchor and reporter in April 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.