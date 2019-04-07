DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A deputy with Dickson County Sheriff's Office confirms on Facebook he was arrested overnight in Dickson by a Dickson city police officer on charges of public intoxication.
Deputy Hunter Anglin said in a post that he was "falsely placed" under arrest by the police department. He said in the post that he confronted a man at a Cookout restaurant because he was standing outside his vehicle yelling in the drive thru.
Deputy Anglin said he told the responding officer who has not been identified that he had a sober driver because he had been drinking at a Nashville Predators game but was attempting to stop an altercation.
"The City police officer initially placed me under arrest for assault, which didn't stick, so he went for Public Intoxication, due to my admission of drinking. The charging officer and magistrate are first cousins," Anglin said in the post.
Anglin said he retained an attorney for the criminal case and "civil lawsuit that will follow."
News4 has repeatedly reached out to Dickson County Sheriff's Office to confirm and has also reached out to confirm his current status with the department but has not heard back.
Dickson Police Chief Jeff Lewis tells News4 that Anglin was arrested for public intoxication but would not elaborate further, saying the case is still under continuing investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates to this story.
