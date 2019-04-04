One year later and still no answers as to what happened to a little boy from Dickson. Joe Clyde Daniels is a name we all remember.
A vigil on Thursday brought the community comfort as they ache for closure.
It was a night of singing songs, saying prayers, and sharing memories at Friendship Baptist Church in Dickson County to remember Baby Joe who the community said taught them how to smile and love.
Pictures of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels sat at the front of the sanctuary. Time has gone by, but neighbors and first responders still think about him.
"It just shows as a community one little guy, one little heart, one little five year old can bring us so close," Amanda King who lives in Dickson County said.
They're looking for comfort and closure.
"Once you can get closure, you can heal and this is where we're hurting because we haven't had closure," Becky Videau, a retired teacher said.
The church is a familiar place for many who helped out with the intensive search for Baby Joe.
Rickey Alexander with Texas EquuSearch remembers that first day.
"It brought back a lot of memories, that same exact feeling from a year ago. Those same emotions. Those same questions," Alexander said.
Outside of the church, a musician paid tribute to the boy who captured the hearts of his neighbors and the nation with a song.
People listened intently while holding a candle in his honor.
"I know that one day we're going to have the closure Baby Joe's family deserves and that this community deserves," Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff said he still meets regularly with investigators about the case to figure out what's next.
