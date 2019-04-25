CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A Dickson County woman was arrested early Thursday morning on charges of sex charges against a minor, according to court records.
Amy Gill, 33, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor by authorities. She posted $50,000 bond and was released from the Dickson County Jail early Thursday morning.
