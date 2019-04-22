DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A Dickson attorney was sentenced in federal court Monday to federal prison for stealing over $1.36 million from trust funds of clients, including the daughter of a Tennessee state trooper killed in the line of duty.
Jackie Lynn Garton, 54, was sentenced to 92 months in jail, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran. U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson ordered Garton to be taken into custody immediately at the conclusion of the hearing.
Garton was charged in December 2018 with wire fraud, tax fraud, and aggravated identity theft and pleaded guilty to all the charges. He originally faced up to 25 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine on each count and by paying restitution to the victims.
Charging documents stated Garton carried out the scheme by withdrawing funds from clients' accounts without their permission and deposited the stolen funds into his personal bank accounts.
Garton also used the identification of a victim to carry out his scheme of defrauding his clients, using the stolen funds for personal use and concealing portions of his income from his law partners and the IRS. Investigators said Garton tried to defraud the IRS over $350,000.
Trooper Todd Larkin was killed when he was hit on the interstate by a tractor-trailer in 2005. His young daughter received a settlement of more than $2 million. Larkin's daughter was unaware of the account withdrawals until 2017 when she tried to open a bookstore with the money only to learn the account had been depleted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.