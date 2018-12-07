NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Dickson attorney is facing federal charges after a Department of Justice investigation uncovered $1.3 million stolen from clients and false tax returns filed.
Jackie Lynn Garton, 54, was charged Thursday with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and tax fraud related to a years-long scheme during which money was stolen from clients and his own law partners.
"A criminal information filed earlier this week charged Garton, an attorney who specialized in probate law, with stealing over $1.3 million through a scheme that began in 2009 and continued until 2017, while Garton was a practicing attorney in Dickson, Tennessee. Of the total funds stolen, Garton, under the auspices of acting as a trustee, removed over $1.1 million from the trust of a minor whose father, a Tennessee State Trooper, was killed in the line of duty," according to the Department of Justice in a statement.
Charging documents stated Garton carried out the scheme by withdrawing funds from clients' accounts without their permission and deposited the stolen funds into his personal bank accounts. Garton also used the identification of a victim to carry out his scheme of defrauding his clients, using the stolen funds for personal use and concealing portions of his income from his law partners and the IRS. Investigators said Garton tried to defraud the IRS over $350,000.
Garton faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, as well as a $250,000 fine on each count and by paying restitution to the victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.