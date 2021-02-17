NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For drivers who may be getting out ahead of the next winter storm later Wednesday, main roads may look cleared, but a lot of snow could still be present on side roads, on or off-ramps, or intersections. 

Metro Public Works says plow drivers are still on duty around the clock for primary and secondary routes, but making sure primary routes are passable is still the priority. 

With temperatures not warming up on Tuesday and freezing temps still present on Wednesday, icy conditions on secondary roads and side streets are very possible. 

Crews have worked around the clock to kept the interstates clear, however, on and off-ramps still have snow and ice buildup that present hazardous conditions for drivers going too fast. 

If your neighborhood looks too snow-covered to drive out in today, don't. 

If you have to be somewhere, take it slow, so if you start to slide, you won't slide far. 

One of the most common mistakes people make is hitting the brakes too hard when they begin to slide.

If your road has not been treated yet, you can check Metro's interactive map to see which roads are being prioritized. 

Click here to view the interactive map. 

