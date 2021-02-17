NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For drivers who may be getting out ahead of the next winter storm later Wednesday, main roads may look cleared, but a lot of snow could still be present on side roads, on or off-ramps, or intersections.
Metro Public Works says plow drivers are still on duty around the clock for primary and secondary routes, but making sure primary routes are passable is still the priority.
MPW crews continue to plow & salt primary/secondary routes across Davidson Co. We’ll continue to have plow drivers on duty around the clock to ensure primary routes are passable. Drivers are urged to avoid roadways if possible.Priority Snow Routes ➡️ https://t.co/dv0rQGJkA3. pic.twitter.com/vEMAKKJWUd— Metro Public Works (@NashvillePW) February 17, 2021
With temperatures not warming up on Tuesday and freezing temps still present on Wednesday, icy conditions on secondary roads and side streets are very possible.
It’s one of the busiest intersections in town. Donelson pk and Murfreesboro rd near airport. Be careful because the turning lanes are covered in snow and ice and you might slide through the intersection. @wsmv pic.twitter.com/djfa25AgRq— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) February 17, 2021
Prime example of a those slick on & off ramps today! pic.twitter.com/LkfwkAlp5f— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) February 17, 2021
Crews have worked around the clock to kept the interstates clear, however, on and off-ramps still have snow and ice buildup that present hazardous conditions for drivers going too fast.
Listen up!!! If you are on the interstates in Nashville, the on and off ramps in many locations are still covered in ice and snow. DO NOT SPEED! @wsmv pic.twitter.com/ThrkgGR4wG— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) February 17, 2021
If your neighborhood looks too snow-covered to drive out in today, don't.
If you have to be somewhere, take it slow, so if you start to slide, you won't slide far.
One of the most common mistakes people make is hitting the brakes too hard when they begin to slide.
If your road has not been treated yet, you can check Metro's interactive map to see which roads are being prioritized.
