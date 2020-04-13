Piles of diapers
JGI/Jamie Grill

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new distribution program is kicking off Tuesday for those in need of diapers in the Metro Nashville area. 

A diaper distribution site has been planned by PENCIL for Schools to help Metro Nashville Public School families who have been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The diaper sizes range from newborn to size 6. Each family will receive a package of 100 diapers with a package of wipes while supplies last.

The organization will be at Glencliff High School at the FRC Portable behind the school on Antioch Pike starting on April 14th.

The distribution will be open every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

