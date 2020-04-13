NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new distribution program is kicking off Tuesday for those in need of diapers in the Metro Nashville area.
A diaper distribution site has been planned by PENCIL for Schools to help Metro Nashville Public School families who have been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The diaper sizes range from newborn to size 6. Each family will receive a package of 100 diapers with a package of wipes while supplies last.
The organization will be at Glencliff High School at the FRC Portable behind the school on Antioch Pike starting on April 14th.
The distribution will be open every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.