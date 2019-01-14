Dial 311 in Metro Nashville to get answers to life's annoying problems
Dealing with any government agency can be frustrating, even if you have a little problem that's super annoying.
A dog barking every morning in your neighborhood, or even a leaky fire hydrant on your street.
But who do you call?
City hall says dial 311
Many folks we asked didn't know what 311 was. For Metro residents, those three little numbers dialed on your phone could be the answer to all your problems, at least the problems that Nashville's City Hall can handle.
Annoying problems can include why the buses aren't running on time, or if those traffic lights just aren't synced up right, or if anybody is ever gonna fill that pothole. Even something as simple as the grass needs cutting at Centennial Park.
Call 311 and politely complain. It's a catch-all for everything that isn't an emergency.
Re-named Hub Nashville two years ago, it seems to be working. 311 gets 7,000 calls a month, 200 calls per day.
It's not new. The city says people should learn it and use it, never wanting to hear this exchange again:
"Are you familiar with 311?"
"Absolutely not, never heard of it."
Now let's be realistic, if you call 311 don't expect sirens blaring and guys with shovels headed to your neighborhood to fill a pothole.
Remember, it's not an emergency. Metro just wants it to be an easier way for you and them to get things done.
