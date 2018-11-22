A famous Nashville name has gotten some hard news, making him thankful for today and every day. His story is one about food, family and love.
"Your mouth is on fire," laughed a customer walking out of Bolton's Spicy Chicken and Fish. "You're wiping your forehead. You're just blowing fire for the rest of the day!"
People head to Bolton's for some fall-out-of-your-chair hot.
"Uh oh! Look at that face!" laughed owner Dollye Matthews, walking up to a table of customers.
"You can get it down," she said to a man biting into a tender. "I'm gonna encourage you."
Dollye will tell you, at Bolton's the fire breathing chicken painted on the building says all you need to know.
"Oh, absolutely," said a customer walking out, looking back at the paiting. "That's realistic of what's going on."
"You might even wanna add more flames to that chicken," added another.
"You tapped out?!" Dollye asked another man inside.
"I am!" he answered. "I'm not going to succumb to peer pressures!"
"One bite for me?" Dollye asked.
The man bit into another tender.
"See you on the other side," laughed a friend.
"That's all that counts! Sweatin' and smilin' at the same time!" said Dollye.
The man behind the skillet bringing the hot rush is the other owner and Dollye's husband, Bolton Matthews.
"If you not doing it correctly, you not doing it," said Bolton, talking between dropping pieces of chicken into a huge skillet.
You don't have to get the chicken hot, but if you do, Bolton warned you. Don't say he didn't warn you.
"They say, 'my mouth is on fire!'" said Bolton. "I say, 'don't talk to me, cause I told ya!'"
"You've got to have the style and the power to say you have hot chicken," he continued. "You've got to have all that. It's a love thing."
A love thing. That's the story of this place. Years ago, Bolton and Dollye were both running janitorial services when they came up with this dream.
After nearly 20 years building the Bolton's brand with that 'love thing', Dollye got difficult news about Bolton.
"It came back that he was positive for colon cancer, that had spread to his liver," she said, referring to Bolton's stage four diagnosis.
It's been hard on the people who make up the place.
"My days are numbered just like everybody else's," said Bolton. "You can't stop time. It ain't nothing you can do with time. God is good."
Having made their dream happen in their city, Dollye said, like in everything, it's a love thing that will keep them going.
"It's our faith in God, our faith in each other," she said. "We're fighters, and we believe that we gonna get through this. There's a lot of people who get up, and there's nothing even wrong with them. They don't make it to the next day. So, we're thankful for today."
"You've got to put the love down in it," said Bolton, turning his attention back to a piece of chicken.
"Yeah, it has his heart," said Dollye, looking through the restaurant. "Can't ask for nothing no better than that."
If you'd like to help Bolton's family with medical bills, go to https://www.gofundme.com/bolton-matthews.
