NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Diabetes Awareness Organization hosted a health and wellness fair at the Southeast Regional Community Center in Antioch on Saturday.
The group encouraged people to get free diabetes screenings. They also want folks to educate themselves about the disease.
"My goal here today is to bring the diabetic community together. It's to bring us together to become aware of how serious diabetes can be. And also, to know, and for the people to know there are different devices and technologies out there, that helps you control diabetes, so you can live a healthier life."
The event was especially timely because November is diabetes awareness month.
