Potential cyber attacks out of Russia threaten small businesses

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning to American businesses to be prepared for potential cyberattacks from Russia.

The DHS officials said U.S. organizations should be ready to defend their critical assets, urging every business and government agency to act now.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency advised you to “shield up.” They said people should ensure all software is up-to-date and test backup procedures. If the organization is using cloud services, DHS officials said people should make sure personnel have reviewed and have substantial control over it.

“The Russian cyber capabilities are top tier,” explained Etay Maor, the senior director of security strategy at CATO Networks. “We have to keep in mind that medium and small businesses are going to be targeted as well. And those kinds of infrastructures and those kinds of companies are not prepared to what the Russians have in mind.”

Security experts warn Russia could launch misinformation campaigns with fake videos targeting Western countries.

