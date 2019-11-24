MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Devin Bond originally was reported missing back in the Spring of 2017, and today, his remains were brought back home in a procession.
On Monday, Nov. 18, medical examiners identified human remains found in the Barfield area as those of Bond. Bond was a student at Riverdale High School and his family reported him missing on March 31, 2017.
This weekend, family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Bond and lay him to rest.
