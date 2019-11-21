MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Funeral arrangement for Murfreesboro teen Devin Bond have been announced.
Bond's family said the visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 23rd at Fellowship Bible Church in Murfreesboro from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m.
On Monday, medical examiners identified human remains found Wednesday in the Barfield area as those of Bond. Bond was a student at Riverdale High School and his family reported him missing on March 31, 2017.
