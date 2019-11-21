Devin Bond

Devin Bond

 Courtesy: Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Funeral arrangement for Murfreesboro teen Devin Bond have been announced.

Bond's family said the visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 23rd at Fellowship Bible Church in Murfreesboro from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. 

Authorities identify remains found in Barfield area as missing Murfreesboro teen Devin Bond

On Monday, medical examiners identified human remains found Wednesday in the Barfield area as those of Bond. Bond was a student at Riverdale High School and his family reported him missing on March 31, 2017.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.