NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville high-rise developer Tony Giarrantana has released plans for a big public park downtown that he said he hopes to build without any tax dollars.
His public relations team first released artwork today of the 18,000 square foot park.
The park would be where Ann Dallas Dudley street is now. That's the street that connects the Nashville Public Library to War Memorial Plaza.
The drawings show the park would have a street through it, though the street wouldn't be as wide as it is now.
If you remember, Giarrantana had been involved in a controversial land swap. He wanted to build a condo on land that some call the "homeless park" across from the library. That deal was killed after public outcry.
The Anne Dallas Dudley Park, according to a press release, would be an “activated” park that could be used for festivals, concerts, movies, food trucks, yoga and more. It would have children’s play structures, free public W-FI, a projection screen and sculptures.
News 4 has reached out to the mayor’s office and the Metro Parks Department to see if they support the plan. It’s not clear who would operate the park, which is being described as a “public-private partnership.”
You can find out more about Giarrantana’s proposal at AnneDallasDudleyPark.com
