NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A historic building that caught fire in Germantown on Thursday was set to be renovated.
New City Properties plan is to turn it into a mixed-used facility. The 1920’s building will eventually be home to retail space, restaurants, and offices.
Jim Irwin, President of New City Properties, said the fire was a bump in the road, but the plan will move forward.
“Our plan is the same. I don’t really view this as a major set back”, said Irwin.
The goal is to preserve as much history of the building as they can.
Crews were in the process of clearing things out of the building before flames ripped through.
“The crews cleaning out the building we’re there when the fire started. When you set off to restore a historic structure like this, you kind of take what you get and really where we are in the process right now is we’re really just cleaning out the building.”
The plan was always to start construction on the building about 6 months into 2020.
“We really don’t know how far it sets us back. Soon after this process of cleaning up the building is complete we’re actually going to go and test the structure. So we’ll bring in specialists who do structural investigations of old historic properties like this . We’ll literally test every column and wall and floor of the building to make sure it’s prepared for it’s intended use”, said Irwin.
The developer said they 24/7 surveillance on the building to ensure the fire doesn’t spark up again.
Later this week the developer and their team will have a walk through with the Nashville Fire Department to see just how much damage was done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.