NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another senseless act of violence in Nashville kills an innocent woman. A family is grieving after stray bullets from a shootout hit and killed Shirley Crawley.

Crawley was on her way to the grocery store and at a stoplight on Clarksville Pike at a Bordeaux intersection when stray bullets from a shooting hit her multiple times. Crawley was not the intended target, and now, a beloved family member is no longer alive.

1 killed, 3 injured in north Nashville shooting A woman was killed and three teens were wounded after at least two suspects opened fire on a car I the intersection of Clarksville and Buena Vista pikes on Tuesday, according to Metro Police.

The lives of Crawley's friends and family have been forever changed by the tragedy. News4 spoke to people who knew her, saying that Crawley was one of the kindest people you could ever meet.

Crawley's cousin, Shirley Page, told News4 they were incredibly close and raised together like sisters. They spoke on the phone only minutes before Crawley's life was taken.

"Literally every day, 3 to 4 times a day we speak every day," said Page. "The conversation just keeps playing over in my mind like I said I couldn’t sleep because all I could hear was a conversation we just had."

Victim’s family, community respond to murders on the rise in Nashville NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Shirley Crawley was known as the rock of her family. Her dog is still waiting for her to come home.

Crawley and Page were family. In addition to a similar childhood, they even shared the same name.

"Shirley was an aunt. She was a sister. She was a cousin...and she was my best friend, Page said.

Crawley is remembered as a woman who never met a stranger. Her family added that she was a person who loved people and her God.

"I want to make sense of it. You’re heading to the grocery store and you die on your way to the grocery store," Page said. "I’ve been up for the past 24 hours just trying to make sense of it really."

Unfortunately, they cannot. What happened to Crawley is the definition of senseless.

Page added, "Her life mattered and I want people to know she matters to me she matter to Tennessee...and I want justice for my cousin."

Page said she will not rest until she gets justice for her cousin.