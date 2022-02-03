NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman following a fire at her home in the Quail Valley neighborhood.
According to police, Nashville Fire Investigators were called to a home on Quail Court East on Wednesday. Several men were seen running from the house shortly before the upstairs bedroom became engulfed in flames.
The home belonged to 60-year-old Angela Shands, who was in the house when it caught fire and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, nor has Shand’s cause of death, but foul play has not been ruled out, according to police.
Homicide detectives continue to purse strong leads in identifying the men who ran from the property.
Anyone who has information on this situation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
