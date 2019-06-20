NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives with Metro Police's Central Precinct are working to identify a suspected serial burglar who has targeted six businesses since June 9th.
The businesses include:
1. Pub Nashville, 400 11th Avenue South, on June 16th;
2. Doc Holliday's Saloon, 112 2nd Avenue North, on June 14th;
3. 417 Union restaurant, 417 Union, on June 13th;
4. The Stillery, 113 2nd Avenue North, on June 11th;
5. Music City Chicken, 109 2nd Avenue North, on June 11th;
6. Mockingbird, 121 12th Avenue North, on June 9th.
Police said after the suspected burglar enters the businesses, he takes cash from the register.
Detectives the man is in his late twenties or thirties, wearing ripped blue jeans with patches.
He has also worn a stocking cap and a green plaid hat.
Anyone who recognizes him from the surveillance photos is asked to contact Central Investigations at 615-862-7636, or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
