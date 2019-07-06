HICKORY, KY (WSMV) - Detectives with the Kentucky State Police are seeking a man they say has been indicted in connection with an inmate's death.
According to KSP officials, Mark Basham, 33, is wanted on charges of manslaughter, promoting contraband, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), wanton endangerment, and being a persistent felony offender.
The charges are for an indictment warrant in relation to the death of Graves County, Kentucky, inmate Rodney Evans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 1-800-222-5555.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.
