NASHVILLE (WSMV) - North Precinct detectives are working to identify two men that violently robbed a 58-year-old woman and her adult son inside her Pearl Street residence on May 1st.
The son was visiting when two gunmen kicked in her front door at 9:30 p.m. and ordered both of the victims to the ground.
Their hands were tied behind their backs and the son was struck in the head.
The suspects fled in a white Chevrolet Blazer after taking belongings, including money and cell phones from both victims.
The two gunmen are described as black men in their mid-30's standing about six feet tall with one being heavy set with dreads and glasses and the other with a thin build.
Anyone that is able to recognize the two men or their vehicle is asked to contact crime stoppers at 615-742-7463.
