MT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Detectives are still searching for a man that went missing from his home in Mt. Juliet four months ago without a trace.
According to police, 29-year-old Dace Martinez was last seen at his residence on West Division Street on Saturday, Aug. 25.
He left the house without his phone, cash or any extra clothing, which police said is suspicious.
Since he went missing, detectives have extensively search the area near his home, interviewed his known acquaintances, and reviewed his phone records and online communication looking for clues.
Officials said there has been no trace of Martinez since he went missing.
Martinez is a Hispanic male with brown hair and some facial hair. He is 6-foot-1-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Detectives are holding out hope that someone has information about his disappearance.
If you have any information about the investigation into the disappearance of Dace Martinez, please call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.