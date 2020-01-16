WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV) – A Watertown man was taken into custody on an active assault warrant stemming from a previous incident and was found with several drugs, guns and lots of cash.
According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Dustin Cummings was found with a stolen gun and drug paraphernalia in his possession at the time of his arrest. Authorities found six other adults at the home with Cummings and executed a search warrant for the home.
As detectives searched the home, they found about three ounces of methamphetamine, two ounces of heroin, one pound of a marijuana, buprenorphine, digital scales, meth pipes, five other guns and over $3,000 cash.
Cummings has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession with intent to resell, possession of a firearm and several other charges.
Cummings’ home is also located within 1,000 feet of a school zone, adding an enhancement to the charges since the activity happened in a drug-free school zone.
“Mr. Cummings has previous drug arrests in our county leading up to this incident which is becoming a common pattern for what we have been seeing on a weekly basis,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “There are people out there that are dealing and there are people out there that are struggling with addictions. What we are experiencing is that there is no discrimination when it comes to age or demographic. We will continue to prosecute those that are dealing and provide resources for those who are struggling with addiction.”
