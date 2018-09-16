NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Undercover detectives arrested two men, a woman, and a juvenile wearing an ankle monitor with two stolen cars and a gun on Friday.
According to the Metro Police Dept. officials, detectives spotted a suspicious-looking gold Subaru Outback traveling through alleyways and parking lots off Charlotte Avenue near 18th Avenue North.
Officers covertly followed the Subaru. A check of the license plate revealed it was stolen outside a home on Sept. 2 with the keys inside.
Detectives followed the car to Skyview Apartments on Susannah Court where they ordered the four occupants out of the vehicle.
Police arrested 19-year-old Daizjohn Sawyers, 19-year-old Marquenesha Burns, 20-year-old Joseph R. Murphy III, and a 17-year-old juvenile.
Detectives also recovered a gun, a small amount of marijuana and the keys to a Dodge sedan parked nearby that was stolen during a robbery in Murfreesboro on Sept. 10.
Sawyers, a previously-convicted felon free on bond for a robbery in Davidson County, was charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and marijuana possession.
Burns and Murphy were charged with vehicle theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The 17-year-old teen, who was wearing an ankle bracelet when arrested, was charged in Juvenile Court with unlawful gun possession, two counts of felony theft, marijuana possession and driving without a license.
