NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is honoring the lead detective who arrested the teen accused of attacking a pregnant woman in Antioch.
On Friday, Detective Kim Rothwell was honored for her work tracking down the 17-year-old suspect.
Rothwell and her family were given free tickets to this weekend's Titans game.
The victim in the case fought back against her attacker, hitting him in the head with a bottle and taking his knife to cut through a window screen to jump out and escape.
The woman is still receiving treatment at a local hospital. She has been able to leave the ICU but still has a long road to full recovery.
Chief Anderson, on behalf of the @Titans, this morning presented Det. Kim Rothwell with tickets for her & her family to Sunday's game. Det. Rothwell is the lead detective in the 9/5 stranger rape at Overlook Apartments. She arrested the 17-year-old suspect this week. pic.twitter.com/Q6wIUAGJHG— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 14, 2018
