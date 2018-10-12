NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Preparations will begin next month for the $152 million reconstruction project planned for Interstate 440.
Lighting relocation, noise wall construction, shoulder paving and ramp work will start in November. Lane closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The largest part of the project will be replacing the deteriorated concrete with asphalt and removing the grass median. The contractor plans to rubblize the existing concrete into gravel and use the material in the new roadway base. This part of the project is scheduled to begin in March 2019.
Crews will be installing a barrier rail around the construction area in February 2019. During this period of time, I-440 will only have two lanes open in both directions during the day and only one lane open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. These lane closures will take place until the project is scheduled to be completed in August 2020.
Work will be taking place 24 hours a day, which will impact residents in the area. TDOT says they will be working with the contractor to keep neighbors informed on when they can expect construction noise in their immediate area.
The contract for the project was awarded to Kiewit Infrastructure South Group back in August.
If you would like more information or have questions about the project, you can attend one of two community meetings.
Thursday, Oct. 18
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Granny White Pike Church of Christ
3805 Granny White Pike
Nashville, TN 37204
Wednesday, Oct. 24
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
MNPD West Precinct
5500 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Click here for more information about the I-440 project and to sign up for email updates.
