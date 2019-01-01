It's a New Years Day tradition in Nashville. The Polar Plunge.
For 18 years, they've been jumping into Percy Priest Lake in January in typical January temperatures.
But today, was a break. They call it polar, but today there was nothing polar about it.
The weather outside was 50, still, the water's 45 and that's cold.
"HOPPY NEW YEAR!"
'Hoppy' New Year to the brace bunnies and dauntless shirtless.
Everyone's welcome to the Polar Plunge, all you need is a stout spirit and just barely a bathing suit.
"It's just a great way to start the New Year, jump into the water, that's why I keep coming back for more."
"Nothing prepares you, for last year it was the ultimate of freezing, so, nothing gets you ready."
That first splash still an eye-opener, with water temps 13 degrees above freezing.
Don't tell that fact to a 'plunger'.
"It's freezing but never change, I'll forever do that."
A fresh water commitment that raises money for summer camps, where invitations to plunge even reach that northern pole.
