NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority released Friday a report of 2021’s total passenger data.
Despite the impact the pandemic had had on air travel over the past year, MNAA reported the year closed with over 15.5 million passengers moving in and out of Nashville International Airport® which is 87.3% higher than in 2020 and just 15.1% lower than in 2019.
“In addition to the increase in air travel, we continued to progress in other areas, including additional air service, expansion, and renovation of BNA® and the redevelopment of John C. Tune Airport,” said Doug Kreulen, president, and CEO of MNAA. “The Airport Authority continued to meet challenges from the pandemic while embracing opportunities to meet future needs and reinforce the vital role we play in the economic recovery of Nashville and Middle Tennessee.”
MNAA also reported that in July and November of 2021, passenger volume exceeded the record-setting 2019 number for those months. This included the number of scheduled nonstop routes during the summer that reached a record high of service to 88 markets.
Some of MNAA’s most notable 2021 milestones include:
- Broke ground on an upscale Hilton hotel and parking garage facility. This development is part of BNA® Vision, the Authority’s $1.4 billion expansion, and renovation.
- Announced plans for a free-standing satellite concourse near the main terminal with eight gates to accommodate anticipated growth of air travel demand.
- Opened 35 new food, drink, shopping, and service locations.
- Reopened a fully reconstructed runway 2R/20L after 16 months of construction.
- Hosted two large fundraising events: The “BNA 5K on the Runway,” and the 25th annual Aviation Golf Classic, which raised a total of more than $142,000 for seven non-profits.
- Held a full-scale emergency drill to rehearse emergency response plans and procedures in conjunction with federal, state, local and community agencies.
MNAA said they have ensured the progress on BNA’s response to the pandemic by reinforced cleaning and sanitizing protocols as well as sharing CDC campaigns regarding best practices on how to flatten the curve. The airport continues to distribute free face coverings, the installation of plastic shields at airline counters and touchless elevator buttons and installed UV sanitizing lights on escalator handrails and HVAC systems.
