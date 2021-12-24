NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Even as COVID-19 cases rise in the country and right here in Nashville, it didn’t stop people from making their way here for Christmas in Music City.
Christmas Eve on Broadway, many there celebrating on Friday came from out of town. For many of these visitors, this Christmas is very different than last year.
Twas the night before Christmas and on Broadway, flashing signs and Christmas lights.
“It’s a bestie Christmas,” said Angie Gard visiting from Georgia.
Broadway was buzzing with music and people, people here for a Music City Christmas.
“We’re best friends so we decided let’s meet in Nashville and spend Christmas together, so we did. We’re having a blast,” said Chris Degroote, visiting from Iowa.
“Just a family vacation. We’re all pretty much adults, so why not. Nashville sounds like a good time,” Madeline Bradley from Boston said.
“My job sent me an email said we have three days off and I booked a Nashville trip,” said Hairo Rodriguez visiting from Florida.
“Last year we were at home with a very limited family and this year we just wanted to get away,” said Michele Price who was visiting from New Jersey with her family.
“The whole COVID put a damper on the last Christmas. So, this one we’re going to get out see something and go see family,” Doug Bohlinger visiting from West Virginia.
“It is very different. Last year I was sitting in the living room with a bunch of family and now I am in Nashville,” Rodriguez said.
And as for Christmas Day plans for these Nashville visitors?
“Probably be right here on the same strip,” said Rodriguez.
“Maybe a pedal pub, we’ll play it by ear,” Gard and Degoote said.
