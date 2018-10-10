An officer shot, the gunman killed. This was the scene Friday night at 2400 Buena Vista Pike.
"It's very concerning because of the fact of we are in a stride right now to where everybody is fighting to make this community better," said Metro Council District 2's DeCosta Hastings.
Blue lights used to be a common sight there, for a long time the apartment complex was a known problem spot for police.
But now they're doing something about it, the complex is spending thousands of dollars a year to have off-duty officers patrolling there nightly.
Councilman Hastings will tell you, it's making a big difference.
"They're not getting the police calls they had before, matter of fact, that's one of the safest apartment communities that we have here in northwest Nashville."
Citywide, most crimes are actually down when compared to last year.
Murders, burglaries, robberies, and aggravated assaults -- all down.
Rapes and sexual assaults are up by 2% but police say the only two major crime increases are auto thefts and general thefts.
"That's very good to hear, but it's not good enough."
Case in point, Tuesday night. A 14-year-old was shot and killed by another 14-year-old in Donelson.
A tragic reminder, Hasting says, we still have a long way to go.
"We gotta work with kids churches, families, mothers, fathers, individuals that work inside the community also elected officials like myself we have to find the answers and right now, we just don't have it, but I can say that I am very very happy that we aren't in the same place that we were before."
Crimes involving kids continues to be a major issue, so far this year police have arrested 87 juveniles for robbery. Hastings plans to meet with the Juvenile Court judge, he wants harsher consequences for kids who commit crimes.
