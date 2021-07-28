NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Health says they agree with the CDC's recommendation on wearing masks, but they tell us there aren't any plans to reinstate the mask mandate in Nashville.

Currently, the CDC is also calling on students, teachers, and staff to wear a mask at school and this is regardless of anyone's vaccination status.

Many schools across the Midstate are making wearing a mask optional, including Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Over 1,500 sign petition to reinstate MNPS mask mandate Almost 1,500 metro Nashville public school parents have signed a petition to reinstate the mask mandate this fall.

Despite a petition that's gained more than 1,700 signatures asking MNPS to reinstate the mask mandate this fall, Metro Schools say they have no plans to change the optional mask plan.

Some parents we spoke to about the CDC guidelines calling for vaccinated people to wear a mask indoors say they believe it should be mandatory in the classroom, while others want it to remain a choice.

CDC recommends encouraging everyone to wear a mask in school, regardless of vaccination status The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Tuesday that localities encourage all teachers, staff, students, and visitors in schools to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

"We think the CDC's recommendations make a lot of sense. Especially given that children under 12, which represent half the district, cannot get vaccinated today," Daniel Stafford, an MNPS parent, said.

"I think it's fine that the CDC recommends that. I don't think there should be a mandate here in Davidson County for kids to wear masks at schools. I think that all adults should be vaccinated, that's the best protection that's been a real game changer," Morgan Barth, an MNPS parent, said.

"And if the reason to wear mask last year was that we needed to shield the vulnerable or that we were really worried that kids would get sick from COVID, there's just been a tremendous amount of good news. Number one, the vaccination is highly effective and, number two, kids are less susceptible to COVID than they are to many other flus and cold viruses," Barth said.

A spokesperson for MNPS says while they continue to encourage everyone to wear a mask, they have no plans to reinstate a mandate unless an order comes from the city.