NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Despite having his license revoked by the state and on online obituary proclaiming his death, News4 Investigates found embattled massage therapist Tarek Mentouri very much alive and still booking massages.

A series of News4 Investigates first uncovered that 15 women have come to News4 Investigates with claims that Mentouri displayed inappropriate sexual behavior towards them during massages and in job interviews.

When Mentouri’s license was revoked on August 12, News4 Investigates reached out to him for comment, and someone claiming to be his relative responded, from Mentouri’s phone that he had passed away.

An individual claiming to be Mentouri’s brother then spoke by phone repeatedly to News4 Investigates, claiming his brother had died in Gwinett County, Ga, although there was no evidence to back it up.

Since his license was revoked, ads have continued to offer his services online.

News4 Investigates tracked down one woman, who asked us to conceal her identify for fear that Mentouri would retaliate against her, showed us how she paid him for a massage in the last few days, long after his license was revoked.

News4 Investigates saw the specific date but agreed to conceal it to help protect her.

The woman said she had no idea about Mentouri before she booked the massage, only seeing his glowing reviews.

“I walked into this situation with no knowledge that this person was a predator,” she told News4 Investigates.

During the massage when her head was facing down, the woman claimed she felt Mentouri put his genitals on her – a claim that other women have made.

She filed a police report afterwards.

“I felt sexually violated,” she told News4 Investigates.

After hearing the woman’s story, a staffer with News4 Investigates was able to schedule a massage with Mentouri Thursday afternoon.

When we arrived, Mentouri opened the door and confirmed he was the therapist that would be giving the massage.

As our camera approached, he shut the door and would not answer our questions, including why he was operating without a license.

“I want him to be prosecuted. I want there to be actual consequences,” the woman said.

Many of the women have been critical that complaints were filed about Mentouri starting in 2017 with the state, but it wasn’t until August 12, 2020 that his license was revoked.

At the governor’s afternoon news conference, News4 Investigates ask Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the department of health, about our findings.

“Obviously if any person purporting to be a medical professional is practicing without a license, that's a criminal act and law enforcement should be notified and involved. Law enforcement is already very familiar with the individual in question so that should be directed at them,” Piercey said.

Metro police will only say they have an open, active investigation.

