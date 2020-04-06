There are hundreds of children in Middle Tennessee battling things like cancer, cystic fibrosis and cerebral palsy.
These kids already know what it means to self isolate.
"Because their immune systems are so compromised," said Deb Sandvik, the director of the Middle Tennessee chapter of Hope Kids.
Hope Kids is a national organization that works tirelessly to help brighten the days of those children fighting life threatening illnesses.
"It's fun to see the look on these children’s faces when they realize they’re not the only ones," said Sandvik.
Nashville Sounds and Predators games are just some of the activities Hope Kids is able to provide on a normal day, but as you know, these are not normal times.
"This has made it really difficult for us to serve them in the way that were accustomed to," said Sandvik, referring to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Like so many of us, the non-profit is now adapting. They’re offering virtual story times and concerts. They’re using apps like FaceTime and Zoom.
"This Saturday we're going to host a watch party with Disney+ "Onward," and we're going to have pizza for our families. So I’m going to send gift cards for them to go and get a pizza," said Sandvik.
They’re learning daily how to do things differently. They have to because these kids need them, perhaps now more than ever.
"I’m sorry that we have to go through something like this to really be innovative and create new programs but I think we're all going to come out the other side better and stronger," said Sandvik.
If you'd like to donate your time, skills, or money, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.