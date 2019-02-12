The woman accused in a theft report of taking medical records from what she considered to be an unsafe location in Brentwood, is now returning the files to the patients who ask for them.

Renters: Doctor didn’t secure thousands of medical records of Tennessee women Kirsten and Don Borgeson said they could hardly believe it when they moved into a retired doctor’s rental home in Brentwood.

The News4 I-Team was there this week when Kirsten Borgeson delivered the first medical file to a patient who reached out to her on social media.

Storage unit renters vow not to turn over thousands of medical records inside Thousands of women’s medical records continue to remain in the storage unit of a couple who has never met a single one of the patients.

“If I can find more women whose files I have, I'd be more than happy to give them back,” Borgeson said.

It’s the latest development in the tug of war over the files that the News4 I-Team started reporting on in November.

Borgeson and her husband said after finding the thousands of files unsecure in a home they were renting from retired doctor Molly Chatterjee, they moved all the files to a locked storage unit and filed complaints with the U.S Department of Health and Human Services.

A neighbor also told the News4 I-Team that several people flipped through those files when they were unsecured during an estate sale at Chatterjee’s home.

Chatterjee filed a police report claiming the Borgeson stole the files, although they were never charged.

Chatterjee also told the News4 I-Team that the files were always securely stored at the rental home.

After the stories aired, Borgeson said she got two messages from women who were patients of Chatterjee’s, asking for their files back.

One of those women, Jennifer, who asked that we not reveal her last name, allowed the I-Team to be there when Borgeson returned her file.

“Thank you,” Jennifer said at Borgeson handed over her files. “I appreciate what you’ve done for me.”

Jennifer said she blamed Chatterjee for not securely storing the files and was thankful that Borgeson took them.

Healthcare attorney Colbey Reagan said Borgeson isn’t breaking any HIPPA laws by returning the files because she isn’t a doctor or healthcare provider.

“Whether she has the right to take the records in the first place, I'm not sure that she does,” Reagan said.

Chatterjee did not return our call for comment.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has not responded to our repeated calls requesting an interview.

Borgeson did receive a letter from the Tennessee Department of Health reading that they are investigating her complaint that Chatterjee did not securely store the records.