NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Councilman is tired of the talking and is moving forward with a proposed new bridge in Nashville.
The design was proposed for a bridge from Metro Center to West Trinity Lane.
The illustration of the project, called the West Trinity Connector, was revealed at a meeting near the site.
Councilmember DeCosta Hastings said this is just the next stop to making his district the best place to live in Nashville.
“It is going to happen. It is not a dream. I’m not just talking about it. It is going to happen,” said Hastings. “Too long we have just been putting things up out in the air and things don’t happen, but we’re going to make this happen. We’re going to make this right for the citizens on this side of the bridge.”
The bridge will serve all commuters – drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.
The idea is to have it connect into downtown.
The project will cost about $150 million.
