NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will play for the 1-seed in the AFC playoffs on Sunday in Houston. But, they will do so without Derrick Henry.
The Titans did not activate their running back from Injured Reserve, meaning he won't suit up against the Texans.
Henry has been out since Nov. 1 after breaking a bone in his foot.
He returned to practice this past week and was on the field every day with the team.
The two-time defending NFL rushing champion is likely on track to return to action in the playoffs.
A Titans win in Week 18 against the Texans means Tennessee would not only lock up the top spot in the AFC, but it also ensures them a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The Titans did make a move at running back, however. On Saturday, the team released Jeremy McNichols and elevated Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad. Wilkins will revert back to the practice squad following Sunday's game.
The Titans game against the Texans is at noon.
