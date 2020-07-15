NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry have agreed to a contract extension ahead of Wednesday's 3 p.m. deadline, according to multiple reports.
The deal is reportedly for four years and is worth $50 million, with $25.5 million guaranteed.
BREAKING: Titans, RB Derrick Henry agree to four-year deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/CAMptBAojf— NFL (@NFL) July 15, 2020
Titans and RB Derrick Henry is signing a four-year, $50 million contract that includes $25.5 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN.In one off-season, the Titans keep both Henry and Ryan Tannehill on long-term deals.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2020
Titans make it official -- the team agrees to multi-year contract with RB Derrick Henry.#Titans have now worked out deals for their franchise QB and RB this off-season. pic.twitter.com/DKJqrn6hOF— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) July 15, 2020
Henry was a powerful force on the ground for the Titans last season and played a big part in their run to the AFC Championship game.
The Titans placed the franchise tag on Henry back in March, with both sides expressing interest in reaching a long-term agreement.
"I want to stay with the Tennessee Titans," Henry said earlier during the offseason. "They are the ones that took a chance on me – 31 teams passed on me on the draft and they selected me. I have a lot of love for Tennessee. I have a lot of love for everyone in that organization."
Henry, 26, is coming off his first Pro Bowl season that saw him lead the NFL in rushing yards with 1,540 yards on 303 carries. He also rushed for an additional 446 yards in three playoff games.
In last year's postseason, Henry set a franchise playoff record with 182 rushing yards at New England, only to reset it a week later with 195 rushing yards at Baltimore.
The Associated Press also named him Second-Team All-Pro.
Henry found the end zone 18 times in 2019 and he also ranked second in the AFC and fourth in the NFL with 1,746 yards from scrimmage.
He became a Titan in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and won the Heisman Trophy while playing college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.