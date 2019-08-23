FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans' running back Derrick Henry surprised several Metro teachers with a shopping spree.
The fun happened Friday afternoon at the JC Penny at the Coolsprings Galleria. Twenty-Five teachers got a $200 gift card to purchase items for the upcoming school year.
"Teachers are very special," Henry said. "Whenever I was struggling, teachers spent extra time with me to make sure I got what they were teaching and when I was getting ready for college, they made sure I was prepared for the act. I still talk to teachers from high school to this day."
Henry said he was thinking of his English teacher Friday.
JC Penny is also giving the Metro School District $1,000 worth of socks and underwear for kids in need.
