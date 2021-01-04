NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Today, the NFL announced that Derrick Henry, running back for the Tennessee Titans, is once again a nominee for this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award.
This comes after Henry's outstanding performance against the Texans.
Henry rushed for 250 yards on 34 attempts and 2 touchdowns in week 17 as he joins the elite company surpassing 2,000 yards on the season.
Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will honor each weekly winning quarterback and running back by working with Direct Relief to deliver emergency medical backpacks to Neighborhood Health in Nashville. The backpacks will help take care of 500 people in the community.
Other nominees this week will be Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor who rushed for 253 yards on 30 attempts and 2 touchdowns in Week 17 and Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins who rushed for 160 yards on 13 attempts (12.3 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in Week 17.
