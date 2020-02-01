NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans running back, Derrick Henry, has been named 2019 Ground Player of the Year over the weekend.
Henry has led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and tied for the league-lead with a career-high 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019.
Henry rushed an average of 102.7 yards per game making him the only running back to do so this season.
From Weeks 10-13, Henry joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown (1985), Eric Dickerson (1984) and O.J. Simpson (1976), as well as Adrian Peterson (2012) as the only players to record at least 145 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games in NFL history.
FedEx made a $20,000 donation in each of the winning player’s names to the USO, an organization they’ve supported throughout the 2019 NFL season.
These donations brought the total amount donated through the season to over $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.