NASHVILLE, TN (WMSV) – Derrick Henry is back!
The Tennessee Titans announced that Henry had been activated from the injured reserve on Friday afternoon. As a result, he will be on the active 53-man roster for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The @KingHenry_2 Experience is BACK 👑 pic.twitter.com/1OWT0vNdmT— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 21, 2022
Henry had his right foot surgically repaired and fixed with a steel plate after breaking his foot on Oct. 31.
Henry was the 2019 and 2020 rushing leader. He was leading the league again when he was injured, and Henry still finished the season ninth with 937 yards.
Henry recently participated in practice with Titans'. He went through some contact drills on Jan. 18 and continues to ramp up to a return.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Safety Kevin Byard is right, playoff games at home are never a given. The Titans have only hosted five of them since moving…
