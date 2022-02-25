NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Deputy United States Marshals arrested a man Friday who was wanted for murder in Chicago.
Officials arrested Deon Evans, 19, who was allegedly involved in a murder in Chicago at 2500 Prairie Hill Drive in South Nashville. Authorities said they found Evans hiding in the attic of the location.
Marshals contacted West Precinct personnel and the Specialized Investigations Divisions Neighborhood Safety Unit after finding guns and other items in plain view, an official said in a statement.
Metro officers executed a search warrant at the residence and seized three guns, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, 354 vehicle keys/key fobs, 22 credit/debit cards, a money counter, and $3,079 in cash.
Auto Theft and Fraud Unit detectives are continuing the investigation as they work to identify victims and sort through potential additional charges against other persons, including a man and woman who were present at the house at the time of the search warrant, according to MNPD.
