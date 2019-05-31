COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A cautionary tale as you spend more time out in the woods.
Be aware of your surroundings. You never know what could be creeping right by you.
A Maury County Sheriff’s dash cam and body camera proves it.
There’s a rattlesnake creeping up on the couple. The rattlesnake is one of the few types of snakes that are venomous that live in Tennessee.
When watching the video, you see the snake slither by their heads.
The man got up in a hurry when instructed by the deputy and wasted no time getting out of the way and leaves the woman behind, who didn’t seem too concerned about moving away.
