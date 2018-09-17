WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A Robertson County Sheriff's deputy is hospitalized after the generator of his food truck caught fire.
Deputy Wesley Compton is at Vanderbilt in stable condition.
Compton is also a school resource officer at Krisle Elementary.
The White House Fire Department says they're still investigating what happened that led to the fire.
During Compton's recovery, community members are offering up their support.
"We have the pharmacy with all the prescriptions and everything like that," said Meagan Woodis, showing scenes from the White House Inn Museum. "We have the general store."
Working for the White House Area Chamber of Commerce, Woodis loves how the museum shows the special parts of her community. Beyond all the history, Woodis said there's something else special about this place where she grew up. It's the way they take care of their own.
It was Saturday when the generator of the food truck caught fire outside the Chamber of Commerce, badly burning Compton.
"It was a huge fire ball, Woodis said. "I saw a man either thrown out of the truck or jump. I immediately ran in and called 9-1-1. It was just very, very scary."
Compton rushed to the White House Fire Department just feet away where he found help from the crew.
"The kids are going to miss him because they're used to seeing him in the morning," said Krisle Elementary principal Angel Williams.
"Here at Krisle, we're all praying for him," added assistant principal Amanda Fields. "What can we do? What do we need to do? We just want him to know we're behind him here."
"We are a Krisle family," Williams said.
Fields and Williams also talked about Compton's long involvement in the Great Summer Games camp for kids.
Woodis is proud of the quickness to help Compton's family.
"Robertson County is such a special place," she said. "They didn't deserve this to happen to them. They're just great people. Together we are all united and strong, and I know they will all rally together to support this family no matter what."
In a statement to News4, Robertson County Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said:
"Deputy Compton has been in good spirits and his Sheriff's Office family wants him to have a speedy recovery. We ask that you please keep Deputy Compton and his family in your thoughts and prayers during his recovery."
