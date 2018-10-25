LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A deputy was injured in a crash in Wilson County on Thursday morning.
The wreck happened in the 5000 block of Lebanon Road, which is between Powell Grove and Cairo Bend roads.
According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, two other people were also injured in the crash.
All of the injuries reported in the crash are minor, according to officials.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.