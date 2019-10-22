EHfx0tSWsAYTzPT.jfif

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Did you know the 'Man in Black' was once known as a man in blue? Well now you do.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy John R. Cash at his museum Tuesday with a commission card. The card itself was donated to the museum by current Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall.

The "Ring of Fire" and "I Walk the Line" singer was deputized in 1979 by then-Sheriff Fate Thomas.

Cash died in 2003 at the age of 71. He has sold approximately 90 million records worldwide and has performed songs that have spanned multiple genres.

