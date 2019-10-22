SACRAMENTO - CIRCA 1987: Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings performing with 'The Highwaymen' at Arco Arena Sacramento, California on January 1, 1987. (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
BRIGHTON, UK - MARCH 11: Country and Rockabilly singer Johnny Cash performs at the Brighton Centre on March 11, 1979 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charles Paul Harris/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Did you know the 'Man in Black' was once the man in blue? Now you do!
1 of 14
SACRAMENTO - CIRCA 1987: Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings performing with 'The Highwaymen' at Arco Arena Sacramento, California on January 1, 1987. (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Larry Hulst
BRIGHTON, UK - MARCH 11: Country and Rockabilly singer Johnny Cash performs at the Brighton Centre on March 11, 1979 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charles Paul Harris/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Charles Paul Harris
CIRCA 1969: Country singer/songwriter Johnny Cash poses for a portrait in circa 1969. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Michael Ochs Archives
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Johnny Cash performs at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 14, 1997. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Jim Steinfeldt
MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 26: Johnny Cash in Minnesota on September 26, 1984.(Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Jim Steinfeldt
NASHVILLE - DECEMBER 30: Johnny Cash's star is featured on The Music City Walk of Fame on December 30, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Raymond Boyd
NASHVILLE - MAY 27: Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tennessee on May 27, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Raymond Boyd
NASHVILLE - MAY 27: Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tennessee on May 27, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Raymond Boyd
NASHVILLE - MAY 27: Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tennessee on May 27, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Raymond Boyd
Johnny Cash and Tom Petty perform onstage on February 25, 1996 at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)"n
Steve Granitz
The "Ring of Fire" and "I Walk the Line" singer was deputized in 1979 by then-Sheriff Fate Thomas.
Cash died in 2003 at the age of 71. He has sold approximately 90 million records worldwide and has performed songs that have spanned multiple genres.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.